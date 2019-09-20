Bares Capital Management Lifted Its Wayfair (W) Stake by $10.24 Million; Tiger Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) by $9.35 Million

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 70,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.85M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.07. About 816,739 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 275,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 414,402 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, down from 689,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.04. About 195,018 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 03/05/2018 – Apollo books first quarterly loss in 2 years; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 20/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics aiming for May 4 floatation; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF NOTES WAS 99.892%; 30/04/2018 – APOLLO’S JIM ZELTER SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 18/04/2018 – ATHORA HOLDING LTD. TO ACQUIRE GENERALI BELGIUM S.A; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC – $4.9 BILLION OF CAPITAL INFLOWS IN QTR

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 149,723 shares to 4.34M shares, valued at $200.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36M shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 1,533 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0.03% or 5.33 million shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 21,212 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Moreover, Raymond James Associates has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 7,326 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 171 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 335,081 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.02% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 154,839 shares. Ellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability invested 0.58% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Moreover, Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 0.32% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 1.18M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 16,233 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank reported 194,800 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 57,585 shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability owns 8,128 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Us Savings Bank De reported 500 shares. 10,000 were reported by Rbf Capital Llc. Oppenheimer And Com has invested 0.1% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 12,894 shares. 78,240 are held by Incline Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). The New York-based Bbr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Thornburg invested in 0.2% or 605,952 shares. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated owns 4,453 shares. Md Sass Invsts Inc owns 38,300 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers holds 0.42% or 354,413 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.05% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.04% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $242.73 million for 17.10 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.