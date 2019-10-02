Bares Capital Management Increases Position in Workday (WDAY); As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined, Holder Wetherby Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 2,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376.96 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $166.39. About 726,438 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 8,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 21,997 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $874,000, down from 30,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $31.87. About 4.48 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 19.43 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $913.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 244,890 shares to 286,875 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 543,240 shares. Independent Invsts Inc owns 28,223 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. 244,936 are held by Axa. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 2,524 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Lc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tompkins Corporation stated it has 1,861 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Orleans Mgmt La holds 1.02% or 34,182 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 1.30M shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 118,550 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 12,914 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability stated it has 7,360 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Daiwa Group accumulated 0.03% or 79,196 shares. 6,303 were accumulated by Atlas Browninc. The California-based Btr Capital Management has invested 0.56% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Int Value Advisers holds 8.57% or 5.57 million shares.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 25,632 shares to 312,601 shares, valued at $31.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 149,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl C.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.