Bares Capital Management Holds Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE); Kemnay Advisory Services Has Increased Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding by $1.97 Million

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 146.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 11,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 19,089 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 7,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 82,129 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 338,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86 million, up from 329,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $96.6. About 25,819 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 260,393 shares to 4.18M shares, valued at $185.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Element Solutions Inc. by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 3,793 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs accumulated 485 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 1.58M shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Nikko Asset Management Americas owns 720,364 shares. Comerica Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 18,723 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Com has 11,978 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, B And T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt has 0.61% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). North Star Inv Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 7,500 shares. Moreover, Cadian Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.61% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 425,700 shares. Stephens Invest Management Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 510,947 shares. 20,978 were accumulated by Regal Ltd Llc. Hightower Lc invested in 3,954 shares or 0% of the stock. Wasatch Advsrs accumulated 1.01M shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Shift Technology Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Alliance Program – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Guidewire Software Announces Alchemy Technology Services as New Consulting Alliance Partner – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire Software Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Guidewire Counts On Platform Partners For Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peel Mutual Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform With Cloud Delivery Through Deloitte – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Communications holds 1,384 shares. Loomis Sayles And Co Lp reported 42,139 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Acadian Asset Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 24,299 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Hhr Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 335,902 shares or 4.04% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 8,868 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 812,108 shares. Parkwood Lc owns 43,965 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Lapides Asset Management Lc holds 24,700 shares. Scotia Capital Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,551 shares. Td Asset holds 0% or 14,730 shares in its portfolio.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 6,245 shares to 21,834 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 5,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,155 shares, and cut its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).