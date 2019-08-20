Bares Capital Management Holds Holding in Align Technology (ALGN); Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in General Dynamics (GD) by $30.79 Million as Stock Rose

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 98.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 182,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 2,780 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 184,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $187.59. About 744,512 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOARD BOOSTS DIV; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 105,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04M, up from 88,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $177.62. About 999,612 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 15.33 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt LP invested in 285,587 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 35,552 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Company owns 8,013 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Sirios Capital Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.6% or 57,998 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 1.40M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability holds 667,900 shares. Missouri-based Umb Bankshares N A Mo has invested 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Ww Asset Management accumulated 19,862 shares. Cap Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 460 shares. Kistler has invested 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Advisors Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 5,458 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 998 shares. Carroll Associate Inc holds 1,428 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,071 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 185,310 shares to 474,387 shares, valued at $85.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 80,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 40,336 shares to 551,097 shares, valued at $257.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 260,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.1% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 68,582 shares. Citigroup Inc has 112,367 shares. Moreover, Eastern Bancorp has 0.08% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 4,200 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.02% or 633 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 161,023 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn reported 957,190 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Company (Wy) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 980,494 were accumulated by Northern Trust. Brown Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Svcs has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 18,156 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.1% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 35,703 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.