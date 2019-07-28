Bares Capital Management Holding in Middleby (MIDD) Cut by $12.04 Million; Warburg Pincus Decreased Its Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Holding by $184.71 Million

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38 million, down from 33.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 4.60M shares traded or 8.19% up from the average. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 6.81% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 92,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.89 million, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $138.03. About 253,591 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 30.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $823.55 million activity. The insider Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 22.50 million shares worth $146.48 million. The insider WARBURG PINCUS & CO. sold $530.60M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Limited Liability stated it has 496 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,434 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Warburg Pincus Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.61% or 2.79 million shares.

Analysts await Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 233.33% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. KOS’s profit will be $48.15 million for 11.77 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Kosmos Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.06% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Shine Investment Advisory has 53 shares. Driehaus Capital Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,539 shares. Ci has 0.53% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 730,852 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Co owns 0.17% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 50,615 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.65% or 132,104 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Company Limited has 0.01% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 8,390 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc accumulated 0% or 27 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 40 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 0.06% or 368,812 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). The Texas-based Fruth Investment Management has invested 1.07% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Bancshares Of America De holds 0% or 161,509 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 0.03% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD).

