Bares Capital Management Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE) Has Raised by $805,100 as Valuation Declined; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Grisanti Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 59.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 218,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 145,923 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 364,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED NOTES ISSUANCE; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets (Video); 05/03/2018 FRIES: COMCAST BID FOR SKY A TACTICAL MOVE; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 338,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86M, up from 329,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $93.65. About 511,155 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19,896 shares to 37,179 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 62,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.18 million shares. Advisor Prns Lc owns 135,282 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Letko Brosseau And Associates invested in 1.22% or 3.06M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 2.46 million shares. Mairs & stated it has 8,285 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Incorporated has 0.68% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fairview Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 6,302 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Comgest Sas owns 198,200 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Grimes And stated it has 0.87% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc stated it has 16,693 shares. 62,339 were reported by Rathbone Brothers Plc.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 13.96 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How WWE Could Further Monetize NXT Following TV Deal – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Cable Company Grew Free Cash Flow Over 50% — Yet Still Sold Off After Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Comcast (CMCSA) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Denver Mayor Hancock and The Women’s Foundation of Colorado Join Comcast to Help Bridge the Digital Divide – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Group holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, Js Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.33% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Stockbridge Prns Ltd Llc owns 8.35% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 2.33M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 16,940 were reported by Glynn Cap Management Ltd Llc. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,846 shares. Diversified Tru Com has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.13% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 50,575 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 325,896 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.05% or 2,128 shares. Cornerstone Inc has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Wasatch has 1.06% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).