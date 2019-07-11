Bares Capital Management Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Centurylink (CTL) Holding Held by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 10.29 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 338,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86 million, up from 329,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $101.36. About 1.01M shares traded or 62.38% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock. 50,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $587,500 were bought by Dev Indraneel. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares to 18 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 21,799 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 1.15M were reported by Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dubuque Bancorp & accumulated 0% or 1,125 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd accumulated 14,239 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Co stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Spears Abacus Advsr invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Flippin Bruce And Porter holds 478,935 shares. Tompkins Corp holds 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 3,718 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 20,613 shares. Everence Capital owns 12,078 shares. Australia-based Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 3.23 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “A Brutal Lesson for High-Yield Dividend Chasers in CenturyLink – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink Is In A Value Price Range – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Hold’em Or Fold’em? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Centurylink, Allergan and Charles Schwab – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl C by 510,415 shares to 10.16M shares, valued at $191.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 40,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 551,097 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients – Business Wire” on May 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alector, Bed Bath & Beyond, Dillardâ€™s, Foot Locker, Hasbro, Kraft Heinz, Vale, Xilinx, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Top 10 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Optimum General Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform for Core Operations – Business Wire” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,286 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. North Star Investment Mgmt owns 7,500 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. First Personal Finance Serv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 191 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.46% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.03% or 106,361 shares. Blackrock holds 3.94M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Intll accumulated 1,894 shares. Whittier Tru Communication invested in 0.08% or 26,161 shares. 3,793 were reported by Strs Ohio. Invesco reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 52,439 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Los Angeles Management & Equity Research has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Clough Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Barbara Oil Co invested 0.6% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Brandywine Managers Lc reported 0.4% stake.