Bares Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by $1.98 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Lvm Capital Management LTD Lowered Holding by $742,689

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 139,640 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54 million, up from 129,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $257.78. About 210,230 shares traded or 7.92% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 14,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 381,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.62 million, down from 395,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Glynn County, Georgia, Cuts Citation Processing Time in Half by Connecting Tyler Technologies’ Brazos and Odyssey Solutions – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alameda County, California, Expands Relationship with Tyler Technologies – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Creek Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 50,644 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 67,663 shares. Parkside Savings Bank invested in 0.03% or 428 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 31,852 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited holds 0% or 13,886 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Kornitzer Capital Management Incorporated Ks holds 0.34% or 91,593 shares. Massachusetts Fin Service Ma owns 205,446 shares. 322 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Piedmont reported 3,793 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gru Limited Co reported 11,847 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership holds 0.12% or 288,860 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. by 1.98 million shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $94.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 260,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Box Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 108,108 shares. Loudon Invest Limited Liability Co invested in 120,270 shares or 5.6% of the stock. Intrepid Inc invested in 64,039 shares. Tealwood Asset Management reported 102,051 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd has invested 0.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Redwood Invs Limited Com holds 0.83% or 210,356 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greenwood Gearhart has invested 3.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks owns 1.01M shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested in 348,773 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Vision Management holds 0.58% or 38,604 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mitchell Cap Management accumulated 45,235 shares or 0.86% of the stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco: Shivering China Comments And Tech Implications – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why General Electric Stock Is a Better Buy Following Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Yes, Cisco Systems Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,735 shares to 48,196 shares, valued at $8.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Us Quality Div Grow (DGRW) by 21,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).