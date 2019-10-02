Bares Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Workday (WDAY) as Market Value Declined; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Lifted Position

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 55.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 27,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 77,443 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 49,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 14.84M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBC Universal Rev $9.53B; 17/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Inte; 25/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – CREDIT AGREEMENTS ENTERED IN CONNECTION WITH ALL-CASH OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SKY PLC; 03/05/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: NBC News corrects Michael Cohen story: Feds have ‘pen-register,’ not wiretap; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platfo; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 2,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376.96M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $165.81. About 1.66 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Workday: Strong Results But Organic Growth Slowing – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, AMAT – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The 3 Best Stocks in the Nasdaq 100 in 2018 – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Growth Stocks to Sell as Rates Move Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century reported 0.12% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.01% or 35,272 shares in its portfolio. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Nuwave Inv Lc invested 0.22% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 51,144 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.11% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Fincl Architects stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Axa reported 50,979 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 83,727 were reported by Ithaka Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability. Alyeska Inv Gp Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 72,271 shares. Tradewinds Capital Limited Co holds 0% or 17 shares. Fort Point Capital Partners Limited Liability Company holds 2,602 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16,347 shares to 534,750 shares, valued at $296.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 96,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.08M shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT).