Bares Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Costar Group (CSGP) by $9.06 Million; Capital Returns Management Has Lifted Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Stake by $6.07 Million

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 148.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 242,981 shares as the company's stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 406,966 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 million, up from 163,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 572,350 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500.

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc analyzed 16,347 shares as the company's stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 534,750 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.28 million, down from 551,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $21.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $596.02. About 115,877 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department holds 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 2 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). De Burlo Inc invested in 22,400 shares. Td Asset Management reported 31,313 shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 262 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca accumulated 415 shares. 12,641 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mngmt. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 55 are owned by Commonwealth Bancshares Of. Andra Ap accumulated 0.14% or 8,600 shares. Jag Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.89% or 30,264 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 69,419 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Vantage Invest Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0.93% or 14,700 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc stated it has 2,770 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 66.52 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,003 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $376.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimpress Nv by 49,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $175.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 45,001 shares to 220,619 shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,135 shares, and cut its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).