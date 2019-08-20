Bares Capital Management Has Trimmed Costar Group (CSGP) Position by $18.80 Million; Tuttle Tactical Management Has Lifted Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $6.26 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 83.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 12,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 27,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $309.38. About 4.95 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300,’ says well-known investor Andrew Left; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 18/05/2018 – Jennifer Aniston to star in same-sex White House comedy film; 21/05/2018 – NETFLIX IN MULTI-YEAR PACT WITH BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA; 11/04/2018 – Netflix and executives sued over bonus scheme; 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 40,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 551,097 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.04 million, down from 591,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $617.82. About 195,286 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Despegar.Com Corp by 278,288 shares to 856,450 shares, valued at $12.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 68.95 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 12,289 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability holds 1.02% or 66,439 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Cls Invests Limited Co owns 1,380 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public owns 200,139 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Co holds 66,591 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Invesco owns 432,054 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Regions Fin has invested 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Riverhead Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 4,050 shares. Winslow Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 462,348 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,274 were reported by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company. Vanguard Group accumulated 3.24 million shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) reported 0.97% stake. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Prtn Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0.58% or 646,637 shares. Hartford Mgmt Com reported 52,757 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc owns 1,957 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charter Co invested in 2,651 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 50 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,270 shares. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership reported 5,638 shares stake. 462,084 are owned by Ameriprise. Ims Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Burney has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership holds 1.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 118,990 shares. Suvretta Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.27% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Piedmont Invest Advsrs owns 53,403 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Lc owns 2,000 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,068 shares to 41,016 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,694 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.