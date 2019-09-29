Bares Capital Management Has Lowered Its Ansys (ANSS) Stake as Valuation Rose; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lifted Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.44 Million

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 15,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 141,554 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.99M, down from 157,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $217.09. About 501,287 shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS; 21/03/2018 – Elicina’s line of skin-restorative, moisturizing snail cream made from 80 percent snail mucin coming soon to Amazon.com; 02/04/2018 – AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity; 06/03/2018 – Amazon’s move into banking could make online shopping possible for everyone; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will visit Amazon on Monday for a fireside chat with employees. via @cnbctech; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Expand Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Co holds 1.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 71,109 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Com invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Cwm Lc reported 100 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 20,100 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 15,856 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 49 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Investors invested 0.41% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bainco has 38,088 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 178,950 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 62,282 shares. 1.01M were accumulated by Pictet Asset. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.07% or 124,634 shares.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ANSYS Multiphysics Solutions Achieve Certification on TSMC N5P and N6 Process Technologies – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ANSYS and Edge Case Research Transform Autonomous Vehicle Artificial Intelligence – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons to Add ANSYS (ANSS) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 08, 2018.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimpress Nv by 49,825 shares to 430,811 shares, valued at $39.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 59,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Despegar.Com Corp.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10M for 54.27 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17,937 shares to 66,337 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc Com (NYSE:GWRE) by 10,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,657 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beech Hill Advisors reported 3,216 shares. Tributary Capital Ltd Com accumulated 525 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Concourse Capital Mngmt invested in 4,557 shares or 8.32% of the stock. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goldman Sachs holds 1.37% or 2.51M shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Com has 537 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 2.1% or 122,802 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 5,718 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.41% or 887 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0.01% or 114 shares in its portfolio. Fil has 139,131 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Park National Oh has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kbc Gp Nv holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 116,477 shares. Hartford Financial Management Inc holds 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 532 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 2,091 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio.