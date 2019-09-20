Bares Capital Management Has Lifted Wayfair (W) Position by $10.24 Million as Shares Declined; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Decreased Its Stake by $605,302

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 1,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 8,124 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, down from 9,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $371.63. About 752,915 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC); 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 70,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.85M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 1.83M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.61 million activity.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “There Is at Least One Really Compelling Reason to Stay with OKTA Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Wayfair Stock Plunged 14% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Wayfair CEO says he’d like prospective employees to be ‘non-political’ – Boston Business Journal” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wayfair Appoints Anke SchÃ¤ferkordt to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stitch Fix Stock Is One of Only a Handful of Retail Names Iâ€™d Hold for the Long Haul – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 149,723 shares to 4.34M shares, valued at $200.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 15,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,554 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,760 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Limited Co has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Light Street Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested in 1.47% or 185,800 shares. Macquarie Ltd owns 600 shares. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Co reported 514,777 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department accumulated 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Northeast Investment holds 24,068 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2,100 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Communication accumulated 3,248 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk, Japan-based fund reported 298,201 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has 6,959 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 2,308 shares. Inc accumulated 1,503 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 4,542 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Lc accumulated 418 shares.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $798.08 million for 19.60 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northrop Grumman: Thoughts For Your Consideration – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boeing Gets Almost $1 Billion to Keep the A-10 “Warthog” Flying – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northrop Grumman: A Long-Term Investment Case – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “3 defense firms win $100M+ in contracts with work in Central Florida – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman declares $1.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 52,535 shares to 109,579 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 50,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of America De holds 0.11% or 2.28 million shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 0.19% stake. Linscomb And Williams Inc holds 0.03% or 946 shares. Hm Payson And has 3,326 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank Inc has invested 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Conning reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Connable Office holds 0.59% or 9,979 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated accumulated 0% or 30 shares. Alps Advisors owns 0% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,392 shares. Ally reported 41,000 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 34 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 635 shares stake. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Etrade Cap Management Ltd invested in 9,141 shares. 1,504 were accumulated by Greenleaf.