Bares Capital Management Has Lifted Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holding; Estabrook Capital Management Has Boosted Its International Business Machine (IBM) Holding

Bares Capital Management Inc increased Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) stake by 7.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bares Capital Management Inc acquired 9,700 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Bares Capital Management Inc holds 139,640 shares with $28.54M value, up from 129,940 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc. now has $9.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $255.54. About 93,671 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners

Estabrook Capital Management increased International Business Machine (IBM) stake by 10.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Estabrook Capital Management acquired 6,598 shares as International Business Machine (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Estabrook Capital Management holds 72,346 shares with $10.21B value, up from 65,748 last quarter. International Business Machine now has $117.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132.58. About 1.46M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS

Estabrook Capital Management decreased Advansix Inc Com stake by 237 shares to 563 valued at $16.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) stake by 600 shares and now owns 19,580 shares. Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation invested in 4,767 shares. Private Capital Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gladius Cap Lp accumulated 0% or 9,954 shares. 3,548 were accumulated by Valley Advisers. Pinnacle Hldgs holds 19,280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 277,984 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 1.63% or 4.89M shares. Tompkins Corp reported 22,907 shares. The Florida-based Edmp has invested 1.82% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dupont Management holds 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 19,147 shares. Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Co Inc has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 162,349 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Taylor Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 19.60% above currents $132.58 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, August 5. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 6. Nomura maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 1. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America.

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased Under Armour Inc Cl C stake by 510,415 shares to 10.16M valued at $191.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Element Solutions Inc. stake by 1.70 million shares and now owns 16.37M shares. Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bright Rock Mgmt Limited Company reported 8,000 shares stake. Us Bancshares De reported 84,380 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 8,704 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corp stated it has 301 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 49,847 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0% or 6,802 shares. 1,802 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp. Shell Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Shine Advisory has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Mai Management holds 20,410 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Select Equity Gp Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Tocqueville Asset Management LP accumulated 0.01% or 2,512 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28500 highest and $250 lowest target. $267.50’s average target is 4.68% above currents $255.54 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28500 target in Friday, August 2 report.