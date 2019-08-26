Bares Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Gartner (IT) by $6.56 Million as Valuation Declined; Matrix Capital Management Company LP Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company; 21/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people and it’s working on a fix; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video); 12/04/2018 – Trump, Having Denounced Amazon’s Shipping Deal, Orders Review of Postal Service; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gartner Inc. (IT) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 43,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.58M, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gartner Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $129.43. About 479,580 shares traded or 9.50% up from the average. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 09/05/2018 – GARTNER INC IT.N : BMO RAISES TO $145 FROM $135; 11/04/2018 – Gartner Says World-Wide PC Shipments Declined 1.4% in First Quarter; 14/05/2018 – MercuryGate CEO & Co-founder Monica Wooden to Speak at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 08/05/2018 – Gartner Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $3.71-$4.1; 16/05/2018 – CloudJumper Mentioned in 2018 Gartner Unified Workspaces “Cool Vendors” Report; 24/05/2018 – Silver Sponsor ElegantJ BI Demonstrates Smarten Analytic at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, June 5-6, Mumbai, India; 11/04/2018 – GARTNER: SAYS HP, LENOVO & DELL ACCOUNTED FOR 56.9% OF PCS; 08/05/2018 – Gartner Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.51-Adj EPS $3.91; 15/05/2018 – Scalyr Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Performance Analysis, AlOps Focus, by Gartner; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.01% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 6,301 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 36,994 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 8,200 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Susquehanna Intll Group Llp invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Estabrook Capital Mngmt accumulated 26 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 55,179 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Comm has invested 0.06% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). First Personal Financial Services owns 292 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,254 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 33 shares. Blair William & Com Il reported 0.06% stake. Citigroup holds 98,391 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 11,108 shares. State Street reported 0.04% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Box Inc by 906,078 shares to 8.50 million shares, valued at $164.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 289,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.46 million shares, and cut its stake in National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.25 million activity.

