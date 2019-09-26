Bares Capital Management Has Increased Its Workday (WDAY) Stake by $410,615; Texas Instruments (TXN) Share Price Rose While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Lifted Position

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 2,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376.96 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $169.98. About 2.43M shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4.10 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $470.15 million, up from 3.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $127.74. About 2.82M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 100,000 shares to 4.88M shares, valued at $564.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 141,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.04M shares, and cut its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halsey Ct reported 1,900 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 4,130 shares. Buckingham Cap Management has 1,848 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Coastline Tru holds 8,505 shares. Pioneer Tru Financial Bank N A Or holds 0.09% or 1,792 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 226,850 shares. 162,175 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd. 14,561 were accumulated by Naples Glob Advisors Lc. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 67.24 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Park Corp Oh accumulated 48,546 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Shelton has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bahl & Gaynor owns 3% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3.53 million shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 10,730 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schwartz Counsel owns 3,336 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Company stated it has 18,718 shares. 1.83M are owned by Bares. Cap Fund Management Sa holds 0.28% or 151,984 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability reported 180 shares. 1.45 million are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Tcw Incorporated stated it has 188,731 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc accumulated 595 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Regent Inv Lc holds 0.87% or 13,025 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co reported 147,800 shares stake. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 168,302 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Jnba Financial Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Pennsylvania-based Hudock Lc has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 25,632 shares to 312,601 shares, valued at $31.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 96,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.08M shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.