Bares Capital Management Has Increased Its Gartner (IT) Position; Extended Stay America Has 1.21 Sentiment

Bares Capital Management Inc increased Gartner Inc. (IT) stake by 1.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bares Capital Management Inc acquired 43,471 shares as Gartner Inc. (IT)’s stock rose 7.83%. The Bares Capital Management Inc holds 2.36M shares with $358.58 million value, up from 2.32 million last quarter. Gartner Inc. now has $15.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $168.37. About 149,066 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 09/05/2018 – GARTNER INC IT.N : BMO RAISES TO $145 FROM $135; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and Operations Planning Process at the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: Lower Shipments in Asia/Pacific and U.S. Dragged Down Global Results; 09/04/2018 – Enterprise-Software Spending to Surge 11%: Gartner — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Gartner Says Worldwide PC Shipments Declined 1.4 Percent in First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Blueprint Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools; 12/04/2018 – AKQA Positioned the Highest for Execution in the Leaders Quadrant of Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing; 29/05/2018 – Code42 Forensic File Search Featured at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 17/05/2018 – Logz.io Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Performance Analysis AlOps Focus

Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 126 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 104 cut down and sold stakes in Extended Stay America Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 173.11 million shares, up from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Extended Stay America Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 73 Increased: 91 New Position: 35.

Extended Stay America, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 629 hotels with approximately 69,400 consisting of 626 hotels with approximately 68,900 rooms under the Extended Stay America brand; and 3 hotels with 500 rooms under the Extended Stay Canada brand. It has a 15.27 P/E ratio. It serves clients in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “China’s June factory prices flat, food costs stay high – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investors stay on sidelines as all eyes turn to Powell – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Skechers (SKX) Up 30% in 6 Months: Momentum Likely to Stay – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Asia shares count on Powell to stay accommodative – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Apple Stock May Be a Case of Near-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 5.69% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. for 4.43 million shares. Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp owns 1.09 million shares or 4.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marcato Capital Management Lp has 2.67% invested in the company for 956,500 shares. The Indiana-based Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In has invested 2.54% in the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 454,614 shares.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 536,168 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity. 8,259 shares valued at $1.19M were sold by Christopher MR Thomas on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company reported 46 shares. Chevy Chase Holding invested in 0.05% or 74,809 shares. Bamco New York holds 4.34% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) or 6.75 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 6,301 shares. 22,448 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited owns 457 shares. Synovus Finance Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 331 shares. Saturna Corp reported 180,745 shares. Pnc Serv Group Inc reported 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 2,474 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp stated it has 162 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Glenmede Trust Communications Na invested 0.08% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 6,542 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc has invested 0.05% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Gartner’s (NYSE:IT) Impressive 127% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE Extends Winning Streak as the Home to Technology Innovators – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE Gets New Cannabis ETF With Unique Characteristics – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.