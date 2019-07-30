Bares Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL); Dish Network (DISH) Valuation Rose While Mad River Investors Has Cut Its Stake by $304,575

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 3.62M shares traded or 26.02% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 139,640 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54M, up from 129,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $234.14. About 32,609 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 289,788 shares to 4.46M shares, valued at $286.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. by 1.98 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com accumulated 20,806 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Profund reported 3,963 shares stake. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.45% or 413,961 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 60,539 shares in its portfolio. 23,900 were accumulated by Renaissance Limited Liability Com. Bard Associates has 1.27% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Brighton Jones Lc holds 2,588 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership has 10,049 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 280,583 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 325,393 shares. Brinker Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc owns 2,239 shares. Conestoga Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 304,520 shares. Northeast Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% or 1,166 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability reported 3,940 shares.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tyler Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “North Carolina Courts Agreement Marks 15th Statewide Odyssey Contract – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flagler County, Florida, Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Civic Services Platform – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dish -2.4% as Moffett calls it key loser in wireless merger deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mylan, Pfizer – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Fourth U.S. Wireless Competitor Would Keep Prices Low – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cable firm Charter submitted plan to buy Sprint/T-Mobile assets – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 20.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $310.09M for 13.55 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.56 million activity. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of stock.