Bares Capital Management Has Increased Align Technology (ALGN) Position by $4.77 Million; Share Price Rose; Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Holding In Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Was Has Lifted

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 103,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.71 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.41 million, up from 3.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 6.47M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY)

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04 million, up from 88,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $198.84. About 2.95M shares traded or 165.03% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 135,599 shares to 12.62M shares, valued at $159.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 6,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Quaker Chem Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 9.39 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 476,228 shares. Teton holds 0.12% or 82,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 93,830 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Advsr Asset holds 0.02% or 84,428 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited has invested 0.09% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Comerica National Bank & Trust has 293,162 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research accumulated 401,615 shares. Scotia Capital has 36,124 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 514,677 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 289,788 shares to 4.46 million shares, valued at $286.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,454 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY).