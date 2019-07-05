Bares Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Comscore (SCOR) as Stock Value Declined; Shareholder U S Global Investors Has Lifted Sinopec (SNP) Position

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc. (SCOR) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 338,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.61M, down from 3.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comscore Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 121,065 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 46.42% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500.

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Sinopec Corp (SNP) by 2142.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,850 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Sinopec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $66.98. About 57,167 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 31.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 26/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) — China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., better known as Sinopec, reported net profit of 51.12 billion yuan ($8.10 billion) for 2017, a 10.1% increase from the previous year, helped by oil’s recovery and better prices for its products; 20/04/2018 – China’s private chemical giant Hengli wins approval for crude oil quota; 26/03/2018 – Sinopec’s Dividend Payout Ratio for 2017 Reaches 118%, Net Profit is RMB 51.2 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Strong LNG demand, led by Asia, may be able to absorb new supply – executives; 26/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Two listed subsidiaries of China’s state-owned oil conglomerates are reviving their investment strategies, signaling their intention to spend more money to develop domestic oil and gas fields while seeking to acquire overseas assets; 10/04/2018 – Sinopec receives 40 pct cut in Saudi crude supplies in May; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Asian oil demand to hit record, but industry can’t take eyes off Middle East; 12/04/2018 – CHINA JAN-MAR CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 112.07 MLN TONNES VS 104.73 MLN TONNES YR EARLIER – CUSTOMS; 04/05/2018 – Sinopec starts catalytic cracking unit construction at JV refinery with Kuwait; 11/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China’s underground natural gas storage facilities

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Needham Inv Lc invested 0.21% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Bares Mgmt holds 3.19M shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 535,197 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 400 shares. Bancshares Of America De owns 1.19 million shares. Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Oppenheimer And has invested 0.01% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Hhr Asset Limited Liability Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.70M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated holds 0% or 170,419 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management holds 51,120 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.12% or 1.57 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 258,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 153,351 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 5,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 37,025 shares.

More notable recent comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Could comScore Stock Soar 25% in 12 Months? 1 Analyst Thinks So – Motley Fool” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ComScore calms down as Needham calls sell-off overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: comScore, Inc. (SCOR) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit – Business Wire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of June 3, 2019 Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against comScore, Inc. â€“ SCOR – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About COMSCORE, Inc. (SCOR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 255,098 shares to 7.18 million shares, valued at $372.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Elf Beauty Inc.

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.46 actual EPS reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% EPS growth.