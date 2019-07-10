Bares Capital Management Has Decreased Its National Instruments Corp. (NATI) Holding by $11.46 Million; Stock Price Declined; American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) Holder Peak Asset Management Raised Position by $612,525 as Shares Rose

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp. (NATI) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 260,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.18 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.27 million, down from 4.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in National Instruments Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.32. About 444,370 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 22C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 26/04/2018 – NI Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ National Instruments Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATI); 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Reports Record Revenue for a First Quarter of $312 Million; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Backs 2Q Rev $320M-$350M

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 253,176 shares traded or 12.79% up from the average. American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) has declined 52.73% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 12/03/2018 American Midstream 4Q Rev $167.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMID); 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners; 26/04/2018 – American Midstream Announces Twenty-Seventh Consecutive Distribution; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS – MERGER PROPOSAL PASSED WITH A VOTE OF MORE THAN 95 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST BY NON-AFFILIATED UNITHOLDERS; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss $127.8M; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 28/03/2018 – American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Loss/Shr 42c

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,129 shares to 69,492 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,402 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Analysts await National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. NATI’s profit will be $38.35 million for 36.48 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by National Instruments Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16,800 shares to 105,650 shares, valued at $30.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 43,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Despegar.Com Corp.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $363,025 activity. LE DUY LOAN T bought $88,565 worth of stock or 2,028 shares.