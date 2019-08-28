Bares Capital Management Has Cut Ansys (ANSS) Holding by $2.00 Million as Valuation Rose; Springowl Associates Trimmed Its Extreme Networks (EXTR) Holding by $840,000; Market Value Rose

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 157,454 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.77M, down from 168,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $211.04. About 530,833 shares traded or 24.39% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500.

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $786.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 522,856 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Cap Mgmt holds 1.15% or 300,520 shares. 43,700 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Management. 21,300 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company reported 275,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). 115,743 are held by Comerica Retail Bank. Numerixs Invest Inc stated it has 32,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 137,335 are held by Cornercap Invest Counsel. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 33,135 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 39,355 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Metropolitan Life Insur Company stated it has 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) or 3,979 shares. Sei Investments reported 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 301,159 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $99.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elf Beauty Inc by 490,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Despegar.Com Corp.