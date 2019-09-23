Bares Capital Management Has Boosted Wayfair (W) Holding by $10.24 Million; Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position by $1.82 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 70,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.85 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $119.66. About 970,555 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 62.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 454,994 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 726,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $690.17M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 138,475 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl C by 114,483 shares to 10.04 million shares, valued at $222.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.65 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,651 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1,873 activity.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $371.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 85,645 shares to 569,376 shares, valued at $30.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.