Bares Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL) as Stock Price Rose; As Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Shares Declined, Aviva Plc Boosted by $1.96 Million Its Holding

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 139,640 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54M, up from 129,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $255.7. About 75,550 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 29,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 94,014 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 64,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.5. About 378,521 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Cohen & Steers owns 422,965 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assocs stated it has 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Bokf Na invested in 9,309 shares. Hbk Invs LP invested in 6,100 shares. 4,600 were reported by Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny. Cbre Clarion Secs Lc invested in 1.55 million shares. 127,405 are held by Pictet Asset. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 59 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 41,302 shares. Qs Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 14,019 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 11,343 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 620 are owned by Synovus Financial. Brown Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Cleararc Capital Incorporated reported 4,206 shares.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 19,240 shares to 490,756 shares, valued at $36.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 88,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,011 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Landscape Cap Management Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,819 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 32,351 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Riverbridge Lc holds 1.28% or 321,364 shares. S&Co accumulated 1,000 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 4,095 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Axa stated it has 17,955 shares. 2,734 are owned by Bbva Compass Fincl Bank. Epoch Inv Prns reported 0.03% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ranger Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 10 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 2,400 shares.