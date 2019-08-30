Bares Capital Management Cut Middleby (MIDD) Position by $12.04 Million; Market Value Rose; Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Shareholder Aviva Plc Cut Stake

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 92,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.89M, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09B market cap company. It closed at $110.11 lastly. It is down 33.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc analyzed 44,896 shares as the company's stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.32 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $98.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 675,549 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 56,696 shares to 168,002 shares, valued at $12.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 629,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Extremely Popular Stocks Hitting New Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is it Safe to Buy Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Stock Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: Should You Trust Bank Stocks Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Q3 Earnings Preview: Toronto-Dominion Bank – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Anchor a New RRSP Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Despegar.Com Corp by 278,288 shares to 856,450 shares, valued at $12.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,233 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,458 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 69,845 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Viking Ltd Partnership has invested 0.46% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 12,099 shares. Mariner Ltd owns 2,917 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 2.72M shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 449,805 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.02% or 20,488 shares. 2.72 million were reported by Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 6,800 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Df Dent & owns 50,608 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP invested 0.02% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD).