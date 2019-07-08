Bares Capital Management Cut Its Ansys (ANSS) Holding as Valuation Rose; Pg&E (Put) (PCG) Shareholder Citigroup Boosted Its Stake by $4.36 Million

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 157,454 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.77M, down from 168,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $208.68. About 14,112 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500.

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Put) (PCG) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 256,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 891,700 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87 million, up from 635,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.45. About 539,606 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.49M for 47.86 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% or 5,806 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.28% or 20,531 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested 0.27% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Sit Assoc accumulated 18,650 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 1,700 are owned by Ellington Management Limited Com. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 15,940 shares. Convergence Prns Lc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Paloma Management has 0.04% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 9,500 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership holds 1,115 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 152,378 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 4,898 shares. Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,212 shares.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16,800 shares to 105,650 shares, valued at $30.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Despegar.Com Corp by 278,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 856,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

