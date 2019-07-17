Bares Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Papa John’s International (PZZA); Crestwood Advisors Stake in Bank Amer Com (BAC) Increased as Stock Declined

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 31,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 964,338 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61 million, up from 932,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 62.18M shares traded or 31.43% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Charge-Offs $911M; 27/03/2018 – IPO Sniffer: Meituan-Dianping taps BAML, GS and MS for HK IPO; 10/04/2018 – BofA to stop lending to some makers of military firearms -Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.63 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merchant Services and Bypass Present PYMNTS.com Quarterly Restaurant Readiness lndex™; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 301,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.87 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.17 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 363,797 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.05% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 23 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com accumulated 2,102 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% or 987,634 shares in its portfolio. 40,032 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 34,252 shares stake. Carroll Associates Inc invested in 0% or 100 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Bares Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 2.79% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 1.87 million shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 46,075 shares. Davenport & Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 6,015 shares. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Argi Invest Ltd Liability holds 4,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.04% or 171,247 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 289,788 shares to 4.46M shares, valued at $286.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Box Inc by 906,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.50M shares, and cut its stake in Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf by 216,252 shares to 254,687 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 17,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,652 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).