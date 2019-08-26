Bares Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Align Technology (ALGN); As 1St Source (SRCE) Stock Price Rose, 1St Source Bank Boosted Position

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 12,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.58M, up from 7.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 27,900 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 105,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04M, up from 88,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 728,166 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 12,065 shares to 553,739 shares, valued at $68.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,299 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold SRCE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Mgmt Co has invested 0.01% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 50,667 shares. Indiana & Investment Management Com has invested 1.17% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 55,880 shares stake. Citigroup invested in 6,147 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 49,121 shares in its portfolio. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 189,771 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has 0.18% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 100,000 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 104,787 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 5,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Parametric Port Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 3,300 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management stated it has 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE).

More notable recent 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “1st Source (SRCE) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Citigroup Stock is an Attractive Investment Option – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “1st Source (SRCE) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Northern Trust (NTRS) is Worth Betting on Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Align (ALGN) Ceases Straumann Distribution Deal, Shares Slip – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Peter Lynch – 8/18/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RBC Capital: 5 New Stocks Hedge Funds Snapped Up In Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ABC or ALGN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 92,596 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $268.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 90,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83M shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Shell Asset Mngmt Communications reported 4,488 shares. Gru One Trading Lp reported 0% stake. Massachusetts Services Ma accumulated 80,067 shares or 0.01% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri holds 0.14% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 4,502 shares. 1,870 were reported by Pitcairn Co. Sei Investments reported 122,884 shares stake. 131,929 are owned by California Employees Retirement Sys. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0.08% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 11,283 shares. Coastline Trust owns 850 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 0.63% or 123,424 shares. Bamco Incorporated New York reported 347,505 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).