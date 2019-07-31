Bares Capital Management Boosted Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL) as Shares Declined; Partners Group Holding Ag Upped Holding in Apollo Global Management (APO) as Share Price Rose

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77 million, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $33.13. About 1.50 million shares traded or 15.29% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q TOTAL COSTS 37.4B RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares April 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTR-END FEE-GENERATING AUM OF $182.5 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS: APOLLO PERM-CAP VEHICLES GROWING FASTER THAN FUND BIZ; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ILG INC ILG.O EXPLORES MERGER WITH APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC’S APO.N DIAMOND RESORTS INTERNATIONAL INC; 25/05/2018 – APOLLO’S AZELBY IS SAID TO DEPART ONE YEAR AFTER JOINING FIRM; 31/05/2018 – Apollo’s Jupiter Grapples With $1 Billion Debt as Gas Hedges End; 12/03/2018 – Funds Affiliated with Apollo Global Management and Realty Partners Establish Partnership to Pursue Real Estate Investment; 23/04/2018 – ENVIROMISSION SIGNED MOU WITH APOLLO DEVELOPMENT ON SOLAR TOWER

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 139,640 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54 million, up from 129,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $237.29. About 141,519 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 154,735 shares to 102,698 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 44,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,983 shares, and cut its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial reported 220 shares stake. New Mexico-based Thornburg Inv Management Inc has invested 0.17% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Evercore Wealth Management owns 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 26,440 shares. American National Tx owns 11,100 shares. 500 are owned by Us Natl Bank De. Fmr Lc owns 6.28M shares. Associate New York invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Delaware has invested 0.9% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). California Public Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 15.53M shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Oppenheimer And Com owns 0.07% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 88,997 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 4,213 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,700 shares. 249,192 are owned by Barclays Pcl.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl C by 510,415 shares to 10.16 million shares, valued at $191.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 338,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.19M shares, and cut its stake in Element Solutions Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research accumulated 0.11% or 98,058 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Com stated it has 9,460 shares. Nbw Capital Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,634 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 348 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has 5,864 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 0.02% or 4,277 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 238 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Mgmt Lc holds 15,901 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 59,514 shares. Df Dent & accumulated 758,329 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 61,600 shares. Brinker holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 4,065 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,747 shares. M&T Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,198 shares.