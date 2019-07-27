Bares Capital Management Boosted Align Technology (ALGN) Stake by $4.77 Million; Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Shareholder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Cut Position

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 6.51 million shares traded or 14.25% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04 million, up from 88,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $198.84. About 2.95 million shares traded or 165.03% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 73,327 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Bancorporation Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 85,804 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 83,244 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tradewinds Limited Liability holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Research Inc invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Secor Cap Advsr Lp invested in 0.05% or 13,319 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 73,103 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust holds 1,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Lsv Asset accumulated 0.04% or 1.61M shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 0.57% or 493,656 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 978 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.06% or 73,533 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.74% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 204,244 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 17,328 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested in 915 shares or 0% of the stock. Scotia Capital has invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Navellier & Assocs stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 24,032 are held by Kbc Nv. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Sequoia Advsrs Limited has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Pittenger Anderson holds 0.01% or 297 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 10,037 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 11,500 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Cornerstone has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 289,788 shares to 4.46M shares, valued at $286.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 40,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 551,097 shares, and cut its stake in National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $318,228 activity.