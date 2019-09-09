Bard Associates Upped Stake in I D Systems (IDSY); North Point Portfolio Managers Has Decreased Its Visa (V) Stake by $2.13 Million; Shares Rose

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.06M market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.42. About 12,306 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 13,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 124,048 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, down from 137,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $181.55. About 6.99 million shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $858,798 activity. 83,290 shares valued at $502,047 were bought by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC on Thursday, March 14. Another trade for 19,000 shares valued at $97,835 was made by WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS on Friday, May 24. Shares for $49,437 were bought by Brodsky Michael. On Friday, March 15 the insider Frumberg Charles bought $61,201.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.12B for 31.74 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.