Bard Associates Upped Its I D Systems (IDSY) Stake; Intrepid Capital Management Has Boosted Its Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) Position

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) stake by 11.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc acquired 8,722 shares as Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO)'s stock declined 1.72%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 86,907 shares with $5.13M value, up from 78,185 last quarter. Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com now has $298.42 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 16,357 shares traded. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 3.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.43% the S&P500.

Bard Associates Inc increased I D Systems Inc (IDSY) stake by 186.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bard Associates Inc acquired 223,355 shares as I D Systems Inc (IDSY)'s stock declined 21.34%. The Bard Associates Inc holds 342,910 shares with $2.03M value, up from 119,555 last quarter. I D Systems Inc now has $108.74 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 25,130 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 16.94% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $2.05 million activity. WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS also bought $11,746 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) on Monday, May 6. On Thursday, January 31 the insider CANNELL CAPITAL LLC bought $380,974. 10,000 shares were bought by Frumberg Charles, worth $61,201 on Friday, March 15. Formant Christopher bought $14,725 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. 8,000 shares were bought by Brodsky Michael, worth $49,437 on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Introducing I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY), A Stock That Climbed 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance" on June 21, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Barclays Public Limited reported 399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 59,880 shares. Millennium has 19,226 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Eidelman Virant Capital accumulated 167,305 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Archon Capital Management Lc invested in 1.92% or 1.19M shares. Connors Investor stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bluecrest Management, Guernsey-based fund reported 16,600 shares. Cannell Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.65M shares. 149,488 are held by Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability Co. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 138,786 shares. Awm Investment reported 200,000 shares.

More notable recent Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.'s (NYSEMKT:CTO) 16% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance" on June 02, 2019