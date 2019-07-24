Bard Associates Upped Its Holding in Tecogen New (TGEN) by $486,225; Pecaut & Company Has Boosted Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding by $1.43 Million

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 1.02M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 1,188 shares traded. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has risen 3.57% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q Rev $10.3M; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE AND WIND-DOWN AGREEMENT AMONG TEDOM AS, TEDOM USA INC AND TTCOGEN LLC; 08/05/2018 – Tecogen Secures Revolving Line of Credit for up to $10 Million; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTION: South Coast Air Quality Management District Adopts Best Available Control Technology (BACT) for Stationary Non-Emergency Generators; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN-PURCHASE AGREEMENT ALSO GRANTS CO AND TTCOGEN EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO MARKET, SELL, DISTRIBUTE TEDOM’S MICRO T35 COMBINED HEAT AND POWER EQUIPMENT; 04/04/2018 – Florida Company Orders Three Tecochill RT-50 Chillers for New HQ; 08/05/2018 – TECOGEN INC – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH WEBSTER BUSINESS CREDIT CORPORATION FOR A SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and Inverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Gre; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOLLOWS MUTUAL AGREEMENT OF PARTIES TO TERMINATE JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN COMPANY AND TEDOM

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold TGEN shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.01 million shares or 32.81% more from 3.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Blb&B Advisors Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,000 shares. Bard Assocs invested 1.47% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Blackrock stated it has 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) or 11,344 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Horrell Capital Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.5% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Herald Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.31% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Essex Invest Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 496,507 shares. Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). 32,252 were reported by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability. North Star Management accumulated 0% or 2,500 shares. Fincl Counselors reported 0% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN).

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

