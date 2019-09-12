Bard Associates Position in Willdan Group (WLDN) Has Cut by $390,350; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Holding by $44.41 Million

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $434.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 49,893 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 241,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 3.14M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $580.23M, down from 3.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $194.65. About 793,050 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.75 million for 16.08 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold WLDN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 8.68 million shares or 12.00% more from 7.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 15.60 million shares to 24.59 million shares, valued at $489.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 96,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.46 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

