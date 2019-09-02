Bard Associates Lifted Tecogen New (TGEN) Holding by $486,225; Market Valuation Declined; Apis Capital Advisors Holding in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Has Cut by $2.03 Million

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.14M market cap company. The stock increased 4.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.79. About 641 shares traded. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has declined 4.65% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 08/05/2018 – TECOGEN INC – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH WEBSTER BUSINESS CREDIT CORPORATION FOR A SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and Inverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Gre; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTION: South Coast Air Quality Management District Adopts Best Available Control Technology (BACT) for Stationary Non-Emergency Generators; 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q EPS 1c; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 27/03/2018 – Boston-area Ice Rink Orders Second Chiller; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q EPS 0c; 20/03/2018 Tecogen’s Ultera Endorsed by South Coast Air Quality Management District as Best Available Control Technology (BACT); 10/05/2018 – European Patent Office Notifies Tecogen of Intent to Grant a Patent for the Ultera Emissions Technology; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tecogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGEN)

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 87,483 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c

More notable recent Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tecogen Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Air Conditioner & Heating Industry Outlook Grim – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tecogen, Inc. Announces Participation at the 20th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City September 4-6, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tecogen Selected for 12 Unit Microgrid Order Nasdaq:TGEN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold TGEN shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.01 million shares or 32.81% more from 3.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Mgmt Ri owns 0.02% invested in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) for 34,967 shares. Thb Asset Management holds 374,041 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 128 are held by Horrell Cap Incorporated. Fincl Counselors holds 27,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc has 0% invested in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) for 424,219 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 11,344 shares. Blb&B Advisors Lc reported 0.01% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Morgan Stanley has 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Essex Management Ltd Llc accumulated 496,507 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 709,704 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) or 51,149 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 1,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Management Limited holds 0% or 20,482 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.5% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN).

Analysts await Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 54.76% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.84 per share. SIMO’s profit will be $13.74 million for 21.23 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality.