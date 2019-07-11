Bard Associates Lifted Its I D Systems (IDSY) Stake; Shorts at POTNETWORK HOLDINGS (POTN) Lowered By 14.33%

POTNETWORK HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:POTN) had a decrease of 14.33% in short interest. POTN’s SI was 424,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14.33% from 495,400 shares previously. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0751. About 11.31M shares traded or 115.44% up from the average. PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bard Associates Inc increased I D Systems Inc (IDSY) stake by 186.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bard Associates Inc acquired 223,355 shares as I D Systems Inc (IDSY)’s stock declined 21.34%. The Bard Associates Inc holds 342,910 shares with $2.03 million value, up from 119,555 last quarter. I D Systems Inc now has $105.26 million valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 41,365 shares traded or 3.86% up from the average. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 16.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c

PotNetwork Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., focuses on research, development, and marketing of hemp extracts that contain a range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. The company has market cap of $39.19 million. It primarily produces cannabidiol oils. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its subsidiary, Sunrise Auto Mall Inc., also engages in the pre-owned auto dealership business.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch And Assoc Invest reported 687,046 shares. Fairpointe Cap Lc holds 149,488 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 10,800 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Victory Management invested in 348,683 shares. 54,400 are owned by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Blackrock holds 0% or 400,472 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 59,880 shares. Cannell Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.65M shares for 3.82% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 639,590 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Svcs Inc has invested 0.04% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Awm Invest Incorporated has invested 0.23% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY).