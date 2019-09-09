Bard Associates Increases Stake in I D Systems (IDSY); Hub Group (HUBG) Share Price Rose While Cambiar Investors Has Decreased Holding

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 24,647 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hub Group Inc (HUBG) by 24.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 25,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% . The institutional investor held 78,307 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 104,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Hub Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 136,997 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 0.98% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 16/04/2018 – Hub Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Keep An Eye On Hub Group; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 03/05/2018 – Hub Group Named to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC HUBG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.34 TO $2.44; 29/05/2018 – MARY BOOSALIS JOINS HUB GROUP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 138,786 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Northern Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 15,358 shares. Punch Associates holds 687,046 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Eidelman Virant has 167,305 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 112,000 shares. Geode Capital Management Llc reported 0% stake. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Cannell Capital Limited Liability Company owns 2.65M shares or 3.82% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 399 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited owns 16,600 shares. Millennium Lc has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 19,226 shares. Archon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.92% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $858,798 activity. $51,034 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC on Wednesday, May 1. Formant Christopher bought $14,725 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. $11,746 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares were bought by WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS. $7,060 worth of stock was bought by Frumberg Charles on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold HUBG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 30.29 million shares or 1.87% less from 30.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 417,693 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco reported 35,698 shares stake. Numerixs Inv holds 2,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 3,620 shares in its portfolio. 65,500 were accumulated by Friess Limited Liability Com. First Mercantile Trust Co invested in 0.01% or 1,268 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,905 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank reported 239 shares. 264 are held by Tower Capital (Trc). Macquarie Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York holds 46,246 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Prelude Ltd Liability Com stated it has 258 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 13,018 shares stake. 32,432 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Analysts await Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. HUBG’s profit will be $26.81M for 13.65 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Hub Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% negative EPS growth.