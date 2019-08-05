Bard Associates Increases Holding in Tecogen New (TGEN); Parnassus Investments Raised Its Stake in Mastercard Class A (MA) by $12.08 Million

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 1,668 shares traded. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has declined 4.65% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 20/03/2018 Tecogen’s Ultera Endorsed by South Coast Air Quality Management District as Best Available Control Technology (BACT); 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q EPS 1c; 10/04/2018 – Tecogen to Present Paper at SAE World Congress; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tecogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGEN); 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOLLOWS MUTUAL AGREEMENT OF PARTIES TO TERMINATE JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN COMPANY AND TEDOM; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN-PURCHASE AGREEMENT ALSO GRANTS CO AND TTCOGEN EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO MARKET, SELL, DISTRIBUTE TEDOM’S MICRO T35 COMBINED HEAT AND POWER EQUIPMENT; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and Inverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Gre; 27/03/2018 – Boston-area Ice Rink Orders Second Chiller; 04/04/2018 – Florida Company Orders Three Tecochill RT-50 Chillers for New HQ

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. Class A (MA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 51,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3.19M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.00M, up from 3.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.44 million shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.46% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Echo Street Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 150,095 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Group reported 350,708 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 0.48% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 61,256 shares. Allstate Corporation has 62,875 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Insur Com owns 285,600 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. West Oak Cap Lc reported 3,425 shares. Saturna Cap Corp holds 9,875 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp invested 0.99% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,156 are held by Sns Financial Gp Limited Liability Company. Beese Fulmer Management Inc reported 3.68% stake. Staley Cap Advisers reported 3,600 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd has 2.11% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 333,036 shares. Bell Bankshares has 0.14% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cadence Cap Lc owns 3,560 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,206 shares to 4.69 million shares, valued at $553.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.90 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

