Bard Associates Increases Holding in Tecogen New (TGEN); Capital Wealth Planning Trimmed Its Stake in Cme Group (CME) by $383,760 as Stock Rose

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 6,266 shares traded or 39.03% up from the average. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has declined 4.65% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Tecogen Secures Revolving Line of Credit for up to $10 Million; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE AND WIND-DOWN AGREEMENT AMONG TEDOM AS, TEDOM USA INC AND TTCOGEN LLC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tecogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGEN); 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q EPS 0c; 04/04/2018 – Florida Company Orders Three Tecochill RT-50 Chillers for New HQ; 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q Rev $10.3M; 10/05/2018 – European Patent Office Notifies Tecogen of Intent to Grant a Patent for the Ultera Emissions Technology; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q Rev $10.2M; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTION: South Coast Air Quality Management District Adopts Best Available Control Technology (BACT) for Stationary Non-Emergency Generators; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 29.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 5,585 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 7,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $212.25. About 889,152 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 07/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 4; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO OFFER ABOUT 4 BILLION POUNDS FOR NEX GROUP; 05/04/2018 – CME Group Announces All-Time Overall and Non-U.S. Hours Agricultural Daily Volume Records; 24/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 23; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – NEX’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE COMBINED WITH CME’S, AND COMBINED COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE LOCATED AT CME’S HEAD OFFICE IN CHICAGO; 16/03/2018 – Spencer’s NEX Group Rises Most in 20 Years After CME Approach; 09/05/2018 – CROATIAN COMPETITION AGENCY SAYS APPROVES ACQUISITION OF BROADCASTER CME’S NOVA TV BY UNITED GROUP UNIT SLOVENIA BROADBAND; 27/04/2018 – Mayor Emanuel and CME Group Award Scholarship for Star Scholars to Continue at Four-Year Institutions; 14/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: RISE ALMOST 2 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER JULY LHN8 SURPASSES 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold TGEN shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.01 million shares or 32.81% more from 3.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors invested in 27,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 374,041 were accumulated by Thb Asset. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited stated it has 20,482 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 617,782 shares. Moreover, North Star Invest Corporation has 0% invested in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) for 2,500 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 424,219 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has invested 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 0.01% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Bard Inc has invested 1.47% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Essex Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 496,507 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) for 709,704 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 0% or 46,430 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,185 shares stake. 1,088 are held by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Calamos Limited Liability Corp holds 36,824 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Whitnell & holds 0.16% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Lc has 38,374 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.07% or 3,558 shares. 1.11M were accumulated by Vgi Prtn Pty Ltd. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.17% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 285,910 shares. Usca Ria Limited Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Scotia Cap holds 1,599 shares. Thomasville Fincl Bank has 9,444 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.09% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,188 shares to 44,082 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,635 shares, and has risen its stake in 18.