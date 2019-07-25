Bard Associates Increased Its I D Systems (IDSY) Stake; Royal Bank Of Canada Boosted Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Position by $349.72 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 27110.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 8.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.16 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355.09 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 1.53M shares traded or 12.71% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 26,529 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 16.94% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited has 16,600 shares. The Washington-based Archon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.92% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 10,800 shares. Bridgeway Cap holds 112,000 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). State Street Corp reported 17,315 shares stake. Glenmede Na stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 16,600 shares. Punch And Assoc Inv Mngmt owns 687,046 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp reported 639,590 shares. Blackrock reported 400,472 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) reported 0% stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 19,226 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.99 million activity. The insider Brodsky Michael bought 8,000 shares worth $49,437. CANNELL CAPITAL LLC had bought 126,896 shares worth $757,823. Formant Christopher bought $14,725 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. On Friday, May 24 WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS bought $97,835 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) or 19,000 shares.

More notable recent I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 03/14/2019: SMSI,MDB,IDSY – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Avis Budget Group Drives Forward Connected Car Innovation with I.D. Systems Technology – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “I.D. Systems to Provide Logistics Visibility Solutions to Three Customers – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “An Outstanding Leader Executes A Transformation Of ID Systems – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ID Systems Sets Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for August 1, 2019 at 4:45 pm ET – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Bridgewater’s Top 5 Metals and Mining Holdings – GuruFocus.com” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Agnico Eagle Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results: Solid Operating Performance; Meliadine Production Ramping Up Following Declaration of Commercial Production; Exploration Continues to Enhance Minesite and Pipeline Projects – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Two Reasons Why Gold Can Climb Above $1500 This Year – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.