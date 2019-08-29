Bard Associates Holds Stake in Tecogen New (TGEN); Global Pmts (GPN) Holding Held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 3,624 shares traded. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has declined 4.65% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Tecogen Secures Revolving Line of Credit for up to $10 Million; 27/03/2018 – Boston-area Ice Rink Orders Second Chiller; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and Inverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Gre; 04/04/2018 – Florida Company Orders Three Tecochill RT-50 Chillers for New HQ; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE AND WIND-DOWN AGREEMENT AMONG TEDOM AS, TEDOM USA INC AND TTCOGEN LLC; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and lnverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Greenhouse; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q Rev $10.2M; 10/05/2018 – European Patent Office Notifies Tecogen of Intent to Grant a Patent for the Ultera Emissions Technology; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN-PURCHASE AGREEMENT ALSO GRANTS CO AND TTCOGEN EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO MARKET, SELL, DISTRIBUTE TEDOM’S MICRO T35 COMBINED HEAT AND POWER EQUIPMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tecogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGEN)

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 465.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 10,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 13,262 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 2,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $163.43. About 1.64M shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold TGEN shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.01 million shares or 32.81% more from 3.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Herald Limited has invested 0.31% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Parsons Mgmt Ri has 34,967 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 59,348 shares. Bard Assocs has 731,850 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. 374,041 are owned by Thb Asset Management. 46,430 are owned by Gamco Et Al. 27,000 were reported by Financial Counselors. Blb&B Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) for 23,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 11,344 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability reported 32,252 shares stake. Blackrock owns 51,149 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 0% or 1,401 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Inc has invested 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 709,704 shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 4,182 shares to 5,306 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 61,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,794 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

