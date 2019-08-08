Bard Associates Holds Holding in Tecogen New (TGEN); Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined While Investment House Lifted Its Position

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 2,517 shares traded. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has declined 4.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 08/05/2018 – TECOGEN INC – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH WEBSTER BUSINESS CREDIT CORPORATION FOR A SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 20/03/2018 Tecogen’s Ultera Endorsed by South Coast Air Quality Management District as Best Available Control Technology (BACT); 10/05/2018 – European Patent Office Notifies Tecogen of Intent to Grant a Patent for the Ultera Emissions Technology; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTION: South Coast Air Quality Management District Adopts Best Available Control Technology (BACT) for Stationary Non-Emergency Generators; 10/04/2018 – Tecogen to Present Paper at SAE World Congress; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and Inverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Gre; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOLLOWS MUTUAL AGREEMENT OF PARTIES TO TERMINATE JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN COMPANY AND TEDOM; 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q EPS 1c; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q EPS 0c

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 14,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 122,807 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41 million, up from 107,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 17.91M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold TGEN shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.01 million shares or 32.81% more from 3.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 617,782 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Bard Associate holds 1.47% or 731,850 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 11,344 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Essex Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 496,507 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 46,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Management Limited invested in 0% or 20,482 shares. Blb&B Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 23,000 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Horrell Cap Inc holds 0% or 128 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 1,401 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri owns 34,967 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Counselors reported 27,000 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 424,219 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 51,149 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 10,950 shares to 193,122 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,277 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).