Bard Associates Holds Holding in Tecogen New (TGEN); Akre Capital Management Upped Position in Carmax (KMX) by $20.76 Million as Share Price Rose

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24M, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85.89. About 1.06M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.92M market cap company. It closed at $3 lastly. It is down 4.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Tecogen Secures Revolving Line of Credit for up to $10 Million; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and Inverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Gre; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q Rev $10.2M; 10/05/2018 – European Patent Office Notifies Tecogen of Intent to Grant a Patent for the Ultera Emissions Technology; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tecogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGEN); 20/03/2018 – CORRECTION: South Coast Air Quality Management District Adopts Best Available Control Technology (BACT) for Stationary Non-Emergency Generators; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and lnverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Greenhouse; 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q Rev $10.3M; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 20/03/2018 Tecogen’s Ultera Endorsed by South Coast Air Quality Management District as Best Available Control Technology (BACT)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold TGEN shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.01 million shares or 32.81% more from 3.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 18,725 shares. North Star holds 0% or 2,500 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset has invested 0.22% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Moreover, Bard Assoc has 1.47% invested in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) for 731,850 shares. Essex Communication Limited Company has 0.29% invested in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 424,219 shares. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) reported 1,401 shares stake. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.5% or 617,782 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) for 101 shares. Herald Invest Mgmt owns 321,078 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 0% or 11,344 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 32,252 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 709,704 shares. Horrell Cap Inc owns 128 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Fincl Advisors owns 5,700 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Limited holds 49,163 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boston Partners holds 32,987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.97% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 347,509 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp reported 1.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 31,080 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 1.05 million were reported by Welch Forbes Lc. Qs Investors Ltd reported 4,935 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Hhr Asset Lc has invested 4.6% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). M&T Bank & Trust owns 63,748 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp Inc invested in 175,228 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highland Cap Llc stated it has 16,822 shares. Nordea Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 224,827 shares. 80 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc.

