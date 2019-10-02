Bard Associates Has Trimmed Willdan Group (WLDN) Position as Stock Price Declined; Basswood Capital Management Decreased Its Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Holding by $16.84 Million; Stock Price Rose

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 25,281 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 802,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.51M, down from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 401,618 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.75 million for 14.54 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold WLDN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 8.68 million shares or 12.00% more from 7.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Aperio Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 231 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 1,921 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). California-based First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Boston Prns, Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,692 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 10,181 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Product Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 5,654 shares. Vestor Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Teton Advsr has 0.22% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 61,869 shares. 7,072 were reported by Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Liability. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 6,975 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 2,775 shares.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $110.79 million for 8.88 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

