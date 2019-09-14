Bard Associates Has Trimmed Its Willdan Group (WLDN) Stake by $390,350 as Valuation Declined; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 284,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96M, down from 314,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 527,434 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60M, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.48. About 54,954 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 03/05/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forterra Inc by 537,000 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donnelley R R & Sons Co by 377,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 1,415 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Boston Advsrs Ltd has 26,402 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 237,936 shares. Seizert Cap Ltd Llc holds 1.44% or 695,430 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Thornburg Inv invested 0.55% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 118,739 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 100,190 shares. Cipher LP holds 0.09% or 24,610 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp invested in 48,600 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 88,444 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 164,140 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & accumulated 99,641 shares.

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.75 million for 16.45 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold WLDN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 8.68 million shares or 12.00% more from 7.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,072 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 248,090 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 5,654 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc accumulated 103,815 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 0% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0.05% or 409,324 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). State Street accumulated 183,976 shares. Alps Incorporated reported 16,987 shares. 59,478 are owned by Essex Management. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Company owns 96,787 shares. Us Bank De owns 2,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Aperio Ltd Liability holds 231 shares or 0% of its portfolio.