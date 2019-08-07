Bard Associates Has Raised Position in I D Systems (IDSY) as Market Valuation Rose; Hamlin Capital Management Upped General Mls (GIS) Stake by $457,929

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 8,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 580,496 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04M, up from 571,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 1.97 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.28 million market cap company. It closed at $6 lastly. It is down 11.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 54,400 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,600 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 12,018 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 0.7% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 167,305 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bard Associate holds 1.02% or 342,910 shares. Renaissance Lc invested in 0% or 321,597 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Glenmede Na stated it has 20 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 1,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 209,504 shares stake. Fairpointe Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $851,738 activity. $61,201 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by Frumberg Charles. WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS bought 19,000 shares worth $97,835. $49,437 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by Brodsky Michael on Friday, March 15. CANNELL CAPITAL LLC bought $502,047 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) on Thursday, March 14.

