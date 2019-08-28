Bard Associates Has Raised I D Systems (IDSY) Position by $1.12 Million as Shares Rose; Skylands Capital Raised Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 37,250 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 34,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $179.46. About 416,402 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 20,067 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.82% or 2.65M shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Connors Investor Ser Inc reported 45,508 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Management, Texas-based fund reported 112,000 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 400,472 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Eidelman Virant Capital invested in 167,305 shares or 0.7% of the stock. 20 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt holds 16,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 138,786 shares. Bard Assocs Inc owns 342,910 shares. 2,216 are owned by Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc). Awm Invest owns 200,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 54,400 were accumulated by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $851,738 activity. 8,000 I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares with value of $49,437 were bought by Brodsky Michael. CANNELL CAPITAL LLC bought $502,047 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) on Thursday, March 14. Formant Christopher bought $14,725 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) on Tuesday, March 19. Frumberg Charles bought $61,201 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ID Systems Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Acquisition Helps Spur New Business For ID Systems – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I.D. Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDSY) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bristol John W & Incorporated New York accumulated 2,200 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.32% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 11,189 shares. Nomura accumulated 31,279 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc reported 2,266 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Lc has 0.07% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,699 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 42,037 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com accumulated 10,000 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc invested in 0.07% or 2,881 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 68,916 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fort Washington Inc Oh reported 0.02% stake. Girard Prtn invested in 5,966 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moneta Gru Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 104,915 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.01% or 500 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 19,300 shares to 7,100 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 89,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,300 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).