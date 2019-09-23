Bard Associates Has Lowered Willdan Group (WLDN) Position By $390,350; Realnetworks (RNWK) Sellers Decreased By 1.44% Their Shorts

Realnetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) had a decrease of 1.44% in short interest. RNWK’s SI was 840,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.44% from 852,700 shares previously. With 69,000 avg volume, 12 days are for Realnetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s short sellers to cover RNWK’s short positions. The SI to Realnetworks Inc’s float is 4.42%. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.61. About 10,205 shares traded. RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) has declined 56.37% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RNWK News: 03/05/2018 – RealNetworks Sees 2Q Rev $16M-$18M; 21/03/2018 – RealNetworks at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ RealNetworks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNWK); 03/05/2018 – RealNetworks 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors Buys New 4.2% Position in RealNetworks; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management LLC Exits Position in RealNetworks; 19/03/2018 RealNetworks Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 21; 03/05/2018 – RealNetworks 1Q Rev $19.7M

Bard Associates Inc decreased Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as Willdan Group Inc (WLDN)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Bard Associates Inc holds 203,939 shares with $7.60 million value, down from 214,489 last quarter. Willdan Group Inc now has $430.50 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.56. About 14,885 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold WLDN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 8.68 million shares or 12.00% more from 7.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0% or 135,463 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 15,185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 3,677 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) or 170,806 shares. Citigroup has 2,775 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 59,478 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Ks owns 0.03% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 48,100 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 19,701 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York holds 0% or 3,208 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.27% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Argent Cap Management Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 6,408 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 248,090 shares. Campbell Company Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Company reported 7,072 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.70M for 16.07 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 5 investors sold RealNetworks, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 13.96 million shares or 4.50% less from 14.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0% or 13,613 shares. Geode Limited Liability Co reported 0% in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK). Bridgeway Incorporated has invested 0% in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK). 69,185 were accumulated by Northern Corporation. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 0% invested in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) for 49,620 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0% stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd owns 0% invested in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) for 1.19 million shares. 853,359 were accumulated by Blackrock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 4,274 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 307,757 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) for 7,145 shares. Towerview Lc holds 75,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ariel Invests Limited Com holds 0.14% in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) or 5.66M shares. Yakira Mngmt has 0.01% invested in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, Texas-based fund reported 2.34M shares.