Bard Associates Has Lifted Its I D Systems (IDSY) Stake by $1.12 Million; American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Holder Secor Capital Advisors LP Raised Position

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 10,715 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY)

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 333.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 74,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 96,392 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 22,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.75. About 622,946 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $851,738 activity. $51,034 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC on Wednesday, May 1. The insider WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS bought 19,000 shares worth $97,835. Frumberg Charles also bought $61,201 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares. $14,725 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by Formant Christopher on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 15,358 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 15,063 shares. Punch Assocs Investment Inc invested in 687,046 shares. Geode Cap Management holds 0% or 59,880 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 12,018 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Hightower Advsr Llc holds 16,600 shares. Archon Capital Mgmt Llc holds 1.19 million shares. Barclays Public holds 399 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 20 shares. 1,000 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Connors Investor Svcs Inc owns 0.04% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 45,508 shares. Northern Trust has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Eidelman Virant Cap owns 167,305 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 209,504 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I.D. Systems to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference on August 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. ET – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) CEO Chris Wolfe on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TMUS or IDSY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PowerFleet® for Logistics Helps American Intermodal Management Power Its Technology Driven Business Model – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med Trust has 5,288 shares. 41 are held by Dubuque Savings Bank And Tru Company. Invesco reported 1.22 million shares. New York-based M&T Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding owns 0.02% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 39,480 shares. Putnam Investments Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,960 shares. Comerica Natl Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 97,159 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp has 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 9,132 shares. Macquarie Group has 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Clean Yield Grp owns 1.88% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 97,590 shares. 57,800 were reported by South Dakota Inv Council. Stevens Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 24,141 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc reported 191,254 shares.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 26,467 shares to 44,765 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seacor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CKH) by 25,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,716 shares, and cut its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).