Bard Associates Has Increased I D Systems (IDSY) Position by $1.12 Million; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Maintains Holding in Methanex Corp. (MEOH)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 208,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 620,608 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26 million, up from 411,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 24,532 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 112 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &

Since March 14, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $858,798 activity. $51,034 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC. Shares for $63,713 were bought by Wolfe Chris Adam on Thursday, March 14. $14,725 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by Formant Christopher. 8,000 shares were bought by Brodsky Michael, worth $49,437 on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management reported 348,683 shares. Connors Investor Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Vanguard Gp accumulated 639,590 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 167,305 shares. 20 were reported by Glenmede Comm Na. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). 400,472 were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated. Punch & Associates Mgmt holds 687,046 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 15,358 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 54,400 shares. 15,063 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Marshall Wace Llp holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Archon Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.92% or 1.19 million shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability owns 16,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Awm holds 0.23% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) or 200,000 shares.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 19,312 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $93.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 44,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).